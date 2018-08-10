Feel Good Friday: Volumes at The Ringling

SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at The Ringling for a new performance installation that features drummers and light.

It’s called “Volumes,” and artist Ezra Masch talks about his inspiration for the piece.

Beginning Sunday, will be on display for the viewing public Tuesdays through Sundays through Sept. 9.

From 11 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., a drummer will be playing, which activates the light grid, depending on the sound and audible level.

Masch tells SNN more than 60 drummers, many of them local, have been lined up to perform.

On Thursday nights, a featured drummer is scheduled to play, including Brian Blade, who played with Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell.

Catch Feel Good Friday, weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.