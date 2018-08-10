DUI charges dropped in 1-800-ASK-GARY case

Don Brennan
MANATEE COUNTY – Prosecutors have dropped DUI charges against Dr. Gary Kompothecras, just ask him. Kompothecras, who is the founder of the 1–800–ASK–GARY medical referral service, was clocked traveling 100 mph on the JD Young bridge back on Feb. 8. Three field sobriety tests  were performed and the Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy said he observed poor balance and erratic eye movement that are usually indicators of impairment

However, Assistant State Attorney Lindsey Brigham nolled– nolle prosequi– the charges Thursday, a month before the the case was to go in front of judge.

A memo explaining why the charges were dropped was being processed. His attorney, Derek Byrd applauded the state attorney’s office for doing the right thing.

Don Brennan
