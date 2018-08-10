Bradenton Marauders volunteer at The Haven talent show

By
Hallie Peilet
SARASOTA – The Bradenton Marauders got a front row seat to some talent Friday morning.

The Marauders went to volunteer at Sarasota’s The Haven, a nonprofit servicing children and adults with disabilities.

When the players got there, the adult clients had a full talent show waiting for them.

Marauders Pitcher Mike Wallace says the team’s sign-up sheet for this event filled up quickly.

“This is a great program, and it’s one we always look forward to,” Wallace said. “It’s been a blast so far. Everybody’s got smiles on their faces.”

The Haven clients danced and sang while the players and the rest of The Haven community cheered them on.

To learn more about The Haven, visit their Facebook page.

