Back To School: Keeping students mentally prepared

SARASOTA COUNTY – Testing, bullying, and hours of homework can bring on a lot of stress as children start the new school year.

But there are things parents can do to help their children get mentally prepared.

The Florida Center for Early Childhood teaches students mindfulness techniques to help them deal with school–related worries.

Teaching children simple breathing techniques can help them reduce stress throughout the day. Ultimately, experts say the key to a healthy outlook is a stable environment to come home to.

School for most kindergarten through 12th-grade students on the Suncoast begins Monday.