Afternoon Centennial Park drowning

SARASOTA – Sarasota police say a woman is dead after an apparent drowning at the 10th street boat ramp at centennial park.

Sarasota police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge says officers got a call just before 2:15 this afternoon about a woman in the water.

When officers arrived they found her about five feet off the docks, dead in the water.

This is the third death in the water at that location in the last two months, none of which are related.

“At this point it’s too early to tell exactly the circumstances surrounding the death of this individual but our detectives from the criminal investigations division are collecting evidence, speaking to witnesses who may have seen something to be able to piece this together, and our patrol officers are keeping the area secure as well,” said Judge.

The medical examiner’s office will rule the exact cause of death.

The victim’s next of kin has not yet been identified, and the drowning remains under investigation.