Woman in critical condition after being shot in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY – A woman in her 30’s goes to the hospital Thursday after taking gunshots to the torso in Bradenton.

Bradenton Police Department says they were dispatched after reports of gunshots to the 2900 block of 11th Ave. East around 6 A.M.

When police arrived on scene they found the woman lying on the road unable to talk.

An ambulance transported the woman as a trauma alert to Blake Medical Hospital.

The suspect used a rifle and police obtained three shell casings at the scene as evidence.

Police have not identified a suspect yet.

One witness says she saw the gun smoke through her window nearby.

Witness Willie Knight says he saw the woman lying on the ground waving both arms and vehicles just passed her by.

“Another car came by, and I was trying I actually tried to get in the road a little bit to wave them down. But they kept going. I sad man I said you ride right past a body in the road, and you don’t stop. I thought that was pretty sad.”

Bradenton Police says the victim went through surgery and is in critical condition. Anyone with information should contact City of Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.