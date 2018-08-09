Suncoast boy recovering quickly from lawnmower accident

SUNCOAST – 2–year–old Colton Lawson is walking! This video given to SNN shows him working on walking with his new prosthetics.

You may remember Colton. He lost his legs in a lawnmower accident back in June. So, not even 2 months later he is up an at ’em. Colton has shown fortitude, and strength, to get up so soon after the accident left him a double amputee from the knees down, but he is on the move.

The community has moved, as well. Moved to support him, and it will again, as Evie’s on the Range on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota will host a fundraiser for Colton this Saturday, August 11th, beginning at noon. Evie’s, along with Walt’s Fish Market, and Hooters of Sarasota have been raising money for young Colton since the accident took place.