Political Corner: Democratic Florida governor primary

SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner discussed the Florida Democratic primary for governor with Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson.

Former congresswoman Gwen Graham, billionaire businessman Jeff Greene, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and central Florida businessman Chris King are seeking the nomination.

There have been debates, and all the candidates have been running TV ads while criss-crossing the state meeting the electorate.

Voters head to the polls on Aug. 28, but mail-in ballots and early voting will commence before that.

Anderson says Graham has been leading in the polls and remains the front-runner. He sizes up the race with less than three weeks to go.