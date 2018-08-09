Deadly industrial accident in Palmetto

PALMETTO – A call came in from Manatee Memorial hospital around 11 a.m. stating that a seven-year-old boy had suffered trauma to his body.

Manatee county sheriff’s office responded to the call and discovered the trauma happened at an industrial storage area at 1805 20th Street East in palmetto.

Manatee deputies determined that seven-year-old Leonardo (cha-viz) Chavez- (ren-tail-ya) Renteria was playing in the area where a forklift was moving empty pallets from a truck.

He was struck by 15-20 pallets.

Chavez-Renteria was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital due to his injuries, and later died according to Manatee county deputies.

Manatee county sheriff’s office says the incident appears to be an accident.

We will keep you updated as this case develops.