Bucs first pre-season game in the books

MIAMI – Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Bucs on a 57-yard, six play touchdown drive on Tampa’s first possession of the pre-season. The drive was capped by a 4-yard run by Peyton Barber.

Rookie, and second round draft pick, Ronald Jones was held to 9 yards in eight carries. Jones found the end-zone in the second quarter.

Jameis Winston finished 11 of 13 with 102 yards through the air, while Fitzpatrick’s backup throughout the first three weeks of the season, Ryan Griffin impressed, going 20/26 with 179 yards and a touchdown through the air.