7-year-old boy tragically killed in Palmetto

PALMETTO – A seven-year-old boy is killed after several pallets fell on him this morning in Palmetto.

It happened at a storage area at 1805 20th St. E. in Palmetto at around 11 a.m.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Leonardo Chavez-Renteria was playing in the area where a forklift was moving empty pallets from a truck.

Approximately 15-20 pallets fell from the truck, striking the victim. He later died at Manatee Memorial Hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says the incident appears to a tragic accident.