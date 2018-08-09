3 more dead dolphins recovered bringing total to 9 since Tuesday

SARASOTA – Mote Marine Lab recovered three more dead bottlenose dolphins on the Suncoast on Thursday bringing the number found dead to 9 since Tuesday.

One was recovered on Siesta Key and a 10-foot adult from North Casey Key in Nokomis- both were assisted by the Venice Police Marine Unit.

Another dolphin was recovered at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning from Turtle Beach, according to Mote.

Officer Paul Joyce assisted with the recovery of 6 deceased dolphins from Venice area waters on Tuesday and Wednesday – one juvenile, the rest adult, according to the City of Venice.

Two of the dolphins were recovered Tuesday from Gulf waters in Venice.

On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., a juvenile was recovered in the Intracoastal behind Venice Yacht Club. At 9:45, an adult was found beached on Brohard, south of the Paw Park.

Both of these dolphins were taken to the Marina Park boat ramp off East Venice Avenue.

Three of the dolphins recovered Tuesday and Wednesday were male, and three female.

Mote will conduct necropsies to determine cause.