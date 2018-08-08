Venice High School Football Preview

VENICE – Fresh off a 14-1 season, and the programs second State title in school history last December, Venice High School Football has a brand new look this Fall.

A retired jersey number, and a new face of the Indians offense. state title nat pop

Eight months almost to the day, Venice High School was on top of the football world. The Indians captured the class 7a State title with a 37-24 win over Bartram Trail.

Now with their eyes on 2018, head coach John Peacock says the team has a new look.

“We are not gonna replace Bryce, just the same way we are not gonna be able to replace tray burton. we have Ayden wolf who’s doing an unbelievable arm, probably has the best arm that i have ever coached at quarter back. We are gonna be a little different, but i still think we’re gonna be a solid football team and solid at what we do.”

Introducing the new man in charge of the huddle for the Indians: 6” 6’, 205 pound senior transfer from Lemon Bay, Hayden Wolff. And just from coaching him in the spring and summer, coach Peacock already sees a lot to admire.

“You know i feel really good about him, i feel really good about him as a leader, and someone who can lead our football team.”

Hayden will have the tough task of replacing the reigning Mr. Football Bryce Carpenter. But everyone at summer practice is excited for the new look offense.

“He’s that prototypical drop back passer that we have never had here. We have always had a dual threat guy. Like I said we are gonna be a very solid football tea, we are just going to look a little different than we have in the past.”

In his junior year at lemon bay, Wolff passed for 1,200 yards and accounted for 14 touchdowns, a dozen of them through the air. As far as the change in scenery, Hayden wants to keep it simple.

“I just want to do my part and help the team win games, whether that’s throwing running. i just want to do my part and have a good senior season.”

Up front in the trenches, peacock and others around the program are excited about a real good o-line which could turn out to be one of the best in program history.

I think this is going to be a really good unit, as far as what we’ve had in the last couple years, i think this will probably be the best that we’ve had in quite something

This bows well for guys like senior running back Brandon Gregory, and others carrying the rock for the Indians.

With Venice getting set to kick off their regular season august 24th against Vero Beach, Hayden couldn’t be happier with his decision.

“The program at Venice is one of the best in the state, maybe in the country. From the coaches to the school, to the workouts, everything about it says winning. and it’s been awesome to get into that tradition.”