SARASOTA – Walking into Jean & Charlie Haggerty’s home, you’d think one room fell right out of a museum.

Charlie Haggerty spent 25 years as a firefighter in Stamford, Conn., and has been collecting firefighter memorabilia for the past 44 years.

With help from money from Jean’s father, he built a room in their Sarasota home to hold all of his collectibles.

Charlie’s wife Jean says eventually some of the pieces will go to a fire museum in Stamford.