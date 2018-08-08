Six dolphins dead on the Suncoast

VENICE – Six Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins have been found dead in the waters of Venice within the past 24 hours, according Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Two dolphins were found dead Tuesday night on a Gulf of Mexico Beach in Venice.

On Wednesday, four more dead dolphins were reportedly found.

The first was found in the Intracoastal Waterway near Snake Island.

The other was found at Caspersen Beach.

It’s too early to say if this has anything to do with red tide.

Mote says staff members will be conducting necropsies on all of the dolphins to figure out what happened.