Sarasota School Board delays vote on Bowden contract changes

SARASOTA – The Sarasota School Board has voted unanimously to delay a vote on whether to change and extend the superintendent’s contract.

Last month, board member Caroline Zucker asked the board to extend Todd Bowden’s contract by two years to 2022 and eliminate the document’s “terminate without cause” language.

However, according to the Herald-Tribune, Zucker was one of 3 board members to reassess the situation. In fact, all five board members now say they do not support the change in the language of the contract, and they voted to delay the vote until after the start of school, and until after school board elections on August 28th.

Delaying the vote until after those elections may change Bowden’s contract fate if new board members are elected.