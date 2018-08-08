High speed car chase ends in driver’s death

Sarasota Police Department attempted a traffic stop early Sunday morning on Orange Avenue. Sarasota County Sheriff’s office then took command of the pursuit, with SPD still involved in the chase.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports say the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Terrance Tilley, was driving aggressively and cutting in to ongoing traffic, attempting to evade officers. One SPD Officer was forced to drive onto a curb to avoid being hit, according to the deputy’s report.

Deputies attempted a maneuver to cause the vehicle to lose control. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports states Tilley reduced his speed to around 40-50 miles per hour when he continued north on Orange Avenue before turning on to Myrtle Street.

When Tilley drove over the railroad tracks at that speed, deputies say he lost control and crashed into a tree, damaging the fence on the property.

The crash caused significant damages to the vehicle, and Sarasota County Fire Department was called to pull the driver and passenger from the car.

Tilley and his passenger, Terry L Thomas were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for their injuries. The sheriff’s office said deputies were notified on Monday that Tilley died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital due to injuries from the crash, Thomas is still being treated according to hospital staff. The investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.