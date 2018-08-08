Herald-Tribune reporter discusses special report on veterans, suicides & medical marijuana

SARASOTA – SNN’s Grant Boxleitner interviewed Herald-Tribune Senior Reporter Billy Cox about his upcoming special report: “Warriors Rise Up.”

The 20-page publication that will be part of Sunday’s newspaper focuses on veterans pushing for access to medical marijuana to help relieve pain, PTSD and other injuries.

The online version is scheduled to be released on the newspaper’s website at noon Thursday.

Cox interviewed scores of veterans and traveled to Washington, D.C., as he looked into U.S. marijuana law, VA rules and the skyrocketing suicide rate among veterans.

Many vets say they want access to medical marijuana instead of opioids and other powerful prescription drugs that often leads to other problems.