Braden River Football players received impermissible benefits

BRADENTON – In June of this year, Braden River High School and the Manatee District became aware of an anonymous letter presenting a number of sensational allegations against the Braden River football program.

The letter did include two areas of concern. First was the use of a collegiate Hudl account by staff at BRHS to view game film of opponents. This was an issue that had already been brought to the attention. The second area of concern was the accusation of athletes living with and receiving impermissible benefits from boosters. These accusations centered on a student who graduated last year as well as a current Braden River player.

That current BR student athlete: Knowledge McDaniel, who is entering his senior season and has offers from numerous college football teams, has been ruled ineligible until August 2019 by the FHSAA

On Sept. 6th, the FHSAA will hold a sectional appeal committee meeting. The district will appeal McDaniel’s ineligible status for this upcoming 2018 fall football season, following today’s announcement.

Unless the ruling is overturned, McDaniel can practice, but he can’t play in any games