Alt Med opening first Sarasota medical cannabis dispensary

SARASOTA- Sarasota based Medical Cannabis company Alt-Med is opening their first store in Florida this Friday in Sarasota.

The Muv Medical Cannabis dispensary will hold their grand opening Friday at 10 AM with the first customer in line receiving a discount. Alt-med’s muv product line provides products that are designed like familiar medical equipment like metered dose inhalers and trans dermal patches. Marketing Director Todd Beckwith says their excited to be offering their products in the same town their developed.

“Our mission was to bring compassion, community engagement, and pharmaceutical industry precision to the production and distribution of medical cannabis and it all starts in our hometown. Part of our mission is also bringing cannabis out of the shadows legitimizing, bringing a professional standard to the industry and I think you’ll see from the moment you walk into the city we’ve done that.”

Alt-med isn’t stopping here, they plan to open 25 more stores throughout the state of Florida over the next few years.

The grand opening will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 10th at 5045 Fruitville Road.