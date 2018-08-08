Alt Med opening first Sarasota medical cannabis dispensary

By
Samantha Sonner
-
0
0

SARASOTA- Sarasota based Medical Cannabis company Alt-Med is opening their first store in Florida this Friday in Sarasota.

The Muv Medical Cannabis dispensary will hold their grand opening Friday at 10 AM with the first customer in line receiving a discount. Alt-med’s muv product line provides products that are designed like familiar medical equipment like metered dose inhalers and trans dermal patches. Marketing Director Todd Beckwith says their excited to be offering their products in the same town their developed.

“Our mission was to bring compassion, community engagement, and pharmaceutical industry precision to the production and distribution of medical cannabis and it all starts in our hometown. Part of our mission is also bringing cannabis out of the shadows legitimizing, bringing a professional standard to the industry and I think you’ll see from the moment you walk into the city we’ve done that.”

Alt-med isn’t stopping here, they plan to open 25 more stores throughout the state of Florida over the next few years.

The grand opening will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 10th at 5045 Fruitville Road.

Previous articleNew Sarasota County School Police Officers sworn in
Samantha Sonner
Samantha Sonner
http://www.snntv.com/samantha-sonner/
Multimedia Journalist Samantha Sonner comes to the Suncoast from Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she worked as a reporter and host for KRWG TV/FM reporting on local politics, immigration, and border issues. Samantha grew up on Long Island, New York. She received her Bachelor of Science in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University. At Syracuse, she worked at WAER, the campus NPR station and interned at television stations in Central New York. Samantha is excited for the Florida Sunshine, and to be living so close to fantastic beaches. Feel free to follow her on Facebook and Twitter for story updates and news, or to send her story tips and ideas. You can also email her at samantha.sonner@snntv.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here