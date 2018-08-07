Luxury home sales increasing in Sarasota-Manatee

SARASOTA – Suncoast luxury home sales are, like the prices, on the rise.

The market for luxury residences in Sarasota and Manatee continues this year after a standout sales season last year. What’s interesting is the increase in sales for $1 million or more comes with the most expensive homes, the $5 million-plus sales.

According to the latest data by the Mid-Florida MLS, 11 homes sold in excess of $5 million this year, with most on the barrier islands. All three in Manatee County sit on the north end of Longboat Key.