Holmes Beach cleans up debris left by red tide

Now on Holmes beach, Red Tide leaving dead sea life littering the shore.

“We had decomposed fish on the beach, the smell was not good at all,” said Code Enforcement Officer, James Taylor. “It looked like it was unsafe for children or people to walk around on the beach.”

Detective Sergeant Brian Hall originally posted on Facebook about the clean up on Holmes beach to get the communities help.

“We had a bunch of people volunteer their time this morning. We had probably over 50 people,” said Hall.

The City of Holmes Beach worked with Manatee County Public Works and Waste Pro to remove the dead fish off the beach and into trash cans.

“They’ve set out a bunch of extra dumpsters at different beach accesses as well that’s dedicated just for the red tide disposal,” said Hall.

Dumpsters are marked as “red tide” or “fish only” to prevent any confusion.

“That stuff will be getting picked up pretty much on a daily basis, so it’s not sitting out there in the sun causing too much of a stink,” said Hall.

Code Enforcement says they’re not surprised by the community’s readiness to help…

“Working with a bunch of volunteers, and stakeholders and business owners, who are all proactive willing to donate their time, show up whenever needed,” said Taylor. “We still are turning people down right now were going to figure out what we’re going to do in the future if the beaches filled up again with fish.”

With a community that is willing to volunteer, code enforcement says they’re will continue to be proactive rather than reactive this red tide.

“We’re the type of island and City of Holmes beach to be very proactive of keeping our beaches clean,” said Taylor.

Detective Sergeant Hall says the cleanup crew managed to pick up hundreds of dead fish, but are still waiting on Waste Pro’s official count.