Grant helps First Step of Sarasota expand mothers and infants program

SARASOTA- First Step of Sarasota will be expanding their Mothers and Infants program with the help of the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation.

The grant will allow them to pilot a transition program for the Mothers and Infants that graduate from their residential program, and will help them fill some needs their clients have. A full-time care coordinator will help them find things like affordable housing and day care, and point them toward resources available for mothers in the community. Vice-President of Clinical Practices at First Step Nancy Page says this will help mothers avoid added stress.

“Unless you have the financial ability and even know where these are in our area because it’s growing all the time and new services are coming about all the time, you’ve got to have someone in there to help coordinate this. And because we have a professional linkage in the community partnership, sometimes agreements with these individuals, we’re able then to advocate for our clients because they don’t know how to advocate for themselves.”

This grant is part of the Barancik Foundations first 1000 days initiative to help newborns get a better chance at life.