GOP District 4 candidates focus on important issues

SARASOTA COUNTY – Two GOP District 4 candidates go head-to-head for Sarasota County Commission, and for the second time.

The rematch between Lourdes Ramirez and Al Maio has the candidates focused on important issues such as growth and development, affordable housing and infrastructure.

Maio handily defeated Ramirez in 2014, but Ramirez is focused on the same issue as in 2014: out-of-control development. Ramirez thinks that commissioners, and Maio, are closely aligned with local developers and not cognizant of taxpayers’ wants or needs.

The winner of the GOP primary in District 4 will take on either Mike Cosentino or his Democratic primary opponent, Wesley Beggs.

The primary election is August 28. The general election is November 6.