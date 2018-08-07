Cardinal Mooney Football Preview

SARASOTA – A hall of fame football coach will be pacing the sidelines once again this fall.

Southeast legend Paul Maechtle is back, this time with Cardinal Mooney, taking the reigns from Drew Lasceri…who left Mooney for a job with Rutgers University.

Maechtle was an assistant the last few years with Mooney and knows the program well, but being a head coach again helps him remember what high school football is all about.

“It takes me back to some things that were going on early part of my coaching career and that is the relationship that you develop with the coaches and the players. Maechtle said. “ I’m really finding that I have rekindled that enthusiasm with a new group of guys.”

And one of those “guys” is Dartmouth commit and Senior safety and wide receiver Sam Kotchko

“Sam is a really good leader and Sam is one of the best athletes ion our team and he just brings a presence with him, the hard work, like all that, hes just a really good person overall and he really leads our team well.”

In the Spring game, Kotchko had 10 receptions for over 100 yards and 3 touchdowns on the offensive side.

But being an aggressive safety is what Sam prides himself on. Of his six tackles in the spring game, 4 were for a loss

Under center, the cougars are looking in a new direction

Junior Ryan Boldic is excited to take over the starting job, and is ready for the responsibility the QB position brings.

The cougars will need those weapons as the class 3A squad has 4 5A opponents on the schedule.

Cardinal Mooney opens up the regular season August 24th at home against rival Bishop Verot