Back to school security

Safety and security has become a top priority for schools across Florida following the Parkland tragedy in February.

Throughout the summer, schools across the Suncoast have improved security in an effort to keep their students safe.

Cynthia Saunders (0:06-0:10) Superintendent Manatee County

“In addition to law enforcement being present, with the Guardians or SRO’s, we are also installing many additional security measures with security devices at schools.”

Along with their own police force, Sarasota County will conduct background checks on guests.

Todd Bowden (0:26-0:30) Superintendent Sarasota County

“We want to welcome visitors onto our campus, but we want to know who’s on our campus at any time, and we want to do a quick background screen to make sure it’s appropriate for you to be around students.”

The Diocese of Venice has prepared their community for any situation.

Benjamin Moore (0:40-0:44) Superintendent Diocese of Venice

“Working with staff and students and families on crisis response and emergency preparedness.”

The superintendents all have made unique changes to campus security, but they agree that changes to school infrastructure are essential.

“We’ve engaged a third party vendor to come on site and do a complete assessment of all the specific needs of every building.”

“Many schools were built before the day and age where they had to be enclosed and surrounded with one point of entry so we’ve had to go in and make some changes.”

“We began an alteration of our physical environment. Making sure that we had single points of entry, making sure that we had fencing in place that made clear where is it that you enter a campus.”