20 Acres once housed one of the greatest stains in American History, now used to educate children

MANATEE COUNTY – “At one time these were slave quarters. The fact that I could be putting my feet in soil that my great grandfather who was a slave had his feet in also is phenomenal,” said Harvey.

Barbara Harvey, a woman who dedicated more than 50 years of her life to her passion for teaching, is honored in a huge way…

“nothing like this was ever in my mind. You have a bucket list of things. You’re going to go to China and all those things. A school being named after me was not on that bucket list I assure you,” said Harvey.

Bucket list or not, the School District of Manatee County is building Barbara Harvey Elementary School in Parrish.

“It’s a joy to know that there are people in this community who have been impacted by my life. Because that’s why God puts us here you know. We are here to help others,” said Harvey.

The former 4th grade teacher, principal, director of elementary schools, and manatee county school board member of 15 years still works with students today.

She is the Executive Director of Educational Consultants Consortium Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on at-risk students, and says she will be around the school when it is built and operating.

“I’m sure some of the students from this school will be involved in that and I’ll be on call,” said Harvey.

Harvey charges her former students with one task…. Use their lives to help others.

“As they go up as they finish whatever law school, college, votech, a career, they need to come back and help others and that’s what I encourage them to do,” said Harvey.