The Anna Maria Pier Project is up for bid again

Just when you thought construction on the Anna Maria Pier was going to begin, it’s been delayed.

The two bids being considered were deemed too high, so it’s back to the bid process. New requests will go out August 15th.

The two bids that were being considered just for the pier, not for the restaurant or bait shop, were at $4+ million and $3.7 million, and the city commission was hoping it was more around the $2.5 million neighborhood.

Almost $2 million of that money was supposed to come from the Federal Emergency Management Association, but FEMA lost the paperwork the city sent.

