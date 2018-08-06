Some west-bound lanes of Manatee Ave. expected to re-open

BRADENTON – The west-bound lanes of Manatee Ave. are expected to be re-opened by the end of the day, weather permitting. That’s according to a news release from the City of Bradenton.

The pavement damage was caused by a water-main break last week.

The turn lane to south-bound 10th St. W. from Manatee Ave and 10th St. W at the intersection with Manatee Ave. will remain closed until the water main repair is finished.

Those repairs are expected to be completed by the end of next week.

According to Public Works Director Jim McLellan, there are no boil water alerts associated with this water main break at this time.