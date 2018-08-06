Sarasota school board candidates discuss issues at forum

SARASOTA – School board candidates in Sarasota County made their voices heard Monday night during a forum in downtown Sarasota.

The candidates across three districts attended the league of women voters meet and greet and forum at the Selby Library.

They pitched their ideas and discussed issues facing the public school system, all while having the chance to meet voters face to face.

School security has been a hot topic on the campaign trail, along with funding and the school superintendent.

The school board elections are nonpartisan and will be held Aug. 28.