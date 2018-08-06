Sarasota County Schools Superintendent wants the school board to delay a vote on his contract

Jessika Ward
SARASOTA – Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden sent a statement Monday asking the board to delay any discussions concerning his employment contract that was initially going to be voted on in Tuesday’s meeting, until after the start of school and after the board elections have concluded.

Bowden says he wants the focus of time and energy in Tuesday’s meeting to be focused on the students and teachers.

Bridget Ziegler, Chairwoman of the board, says ever since July 17 the community has been voicing their worries relating to Bowden’s contract.

“The school board as a whole has received hundreds of emails from concerned members of the community as it pertains to the contracts. So I think it is indicative of the fact that it is just not the right time to even be evaluating that,” said Ziegler.

Ziegler says she does not feel Bowden’s contract should be extended because she doesn’t feel he was successful this year. she says she expressed that in her evaluation of the superintendent.

“I don’t agree with any changes to his contract currently. I do not believe it is the appropriate time. Off of what we experienced this past year I just don’t believe it was the appropriate time to address it bring it forward,” Ziegler.

Board member Caroline Zucker, agrees with holding off on the vote on the extension of Bowden’s contract, but she thinks he’s done well in his role.

“The superintendent wasn’t ineffective. It was how he was graded that was ineffective because we put all the scores together and divided it by 5. We’ve never done that before and some people marked him down with 1s and 2s. He didn’t deserve a 1, not when we’ve been so effective this year.”

Ziegler says the new evaluation process was voted on by the board.

