Riverview Football Preview

SARASOTA – The two–time reigning 8A District 6 Champions will turn to a couple four–year starters to lead the way as the Riverview Rams get set to kick off their season.

Running back Ali Boyce has been the face of the Rams offense for the last four years and just keeps getting better.

“He has the biggest heart out of everyone on this team and he’s definitely one of the hardest workers and i just know every time the ball gets in his hands i don’t have to worry, I know he is gonna do something good”

Head coach Josh Smithers says having the reliable and dedicated tailback goes a long way for the rest of the offense.

“I think Ali is probably one of the most underrated players in the state of Florida, he’s unbelievable, he’s been doing it since his Freshman year.”

“You don’t want to hit him, but he’s just…he’s a tank”

Boyce is looking forward to playing with the rams new quarterback Sean White

“I’ve played with a different quarterback every year but we play with the same offense every year and we just get better and better”

On the defensive side, middle linebacker Julian Lowenstein brings the intensity and confidence the Rams pride themselves on.

“I think we will definitely have the best defense in the area”

The Senior wants his defensive teammates to follow his lead…and leave nothing out on the field

“You got to be a dog you really do, you have to just be mean, but you have to play for your brother, you have to play for your teammate next to you , you have to do your job the way you want them to do their job”

For coach Smithers, having a guy like Lowenstein makes his job easier

“There aren’t too many guys that are “rah rah” guys that we have, but Julian is one of those guys that will speak up, so you do need that vocal leader that can back it up with his actions.”

Riverview will play powerhouse Armwood August 17th in an exhibition before opening the season august 24th against Booker.