Orioles Gulf Coast League kicks off ‘Wellness Week’

SARASOTA- August 5-11th is Wellness Week at Ed Smith Stadium.

The Orioles Gulf Coast League uses their free summer season games in August as an opportunity to educate the community.

Monday afternoon, local health and wellness groups tabled in the concourse of the stadium; from Sarasota Memorial Hospital to Detwiler’s to Suncoast Blood Bank.

Tables provided information and hosted interactive fitness demos.

David Rovine, Vice President of the Sarasota Orioles said, “It’s filled with activities, and really services for people so they can learn about staying healthy, what services exist in the Sarasota community and really, we’ve been supported by some great folks. So well-worth coming out and seeing everybody and everything is free of charge.”

Wellness week continues Wednesday at noon.

Next week is Military Appreciation week, where the team will host a fair in partnership with Military Officers Association of Sarasota.