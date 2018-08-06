Orioles Gulf Coast League kicks off ‘Wellness Week’

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
12

SARASOTA- August 5-11th is Wellness Week at Ed Smith Stadium.

The Orioles Gulf Coast League uses their free summer season games in August as an opportunity to educate the community.

Monday afternoon, local health and wellness groups tabled in the concourse of the stadium; from Sarasota Memorial Hospital to Detwiler’s to Suncoast Blood Bank.

Tables provided information and hosted interactive fitness demos.

David Rovine, Vice President of the Sarasota Orioles said, “It’s filled with activities, and really services for people so they can learn about staying healthy, what services exist in the Sarasota community and really, we’ve been supported by some great folks. So well-worth coming out and seeing everybody and everything is free of charge.”

Wellness week continues Wednesday at noon.

Next week is Military Appreciation week, where the team will host a fair in partnership with Military Officers Association of Sarasota.

 

Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

