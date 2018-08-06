One dead, another injured in Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – One person is dead and another was critically hurt after a car ran a red light smashing into a another vehicle in Port Charlotte Monday Morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 5:15 am at the intersection of State Road 776 and U.S. 41.

Charlotte County Fire transported 60-year-old Jeffery Paul Elmore to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was killed in the crash and has not yet been identified.

Both Elmore and the other driver were wearing their seat belts.