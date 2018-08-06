Juvenile manatee found dead in Venice

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
28

VENICE- It’s no secret red tide is inundating the Suncoast waters this summer. Unfortunately marine life, has suffered.

A juvenile manatee was one of the latest casualties. Saturday Venice Police’s Marine Unit removed the manatee, where Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation biologists from took it back to their lab for testing.

Officials from FWC said, this is one of more than 80 manatee deaths so far this year, compared to 67 in 2017 for the entire year.

Venice’s Police’s Marine Unit asks all boaters to be more cautious while on the water during these times of red tide. Manatees are more likely to be closer to the surface of the water while they try to breathe.

If you see any manatees, sea turtles, or dolphins in distress, contact your local marine authority.

 

Previous articleOne dead, another injured in Charlotte County crash
Next articleMarco goes to Comic-Con
Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here