Juvenile manatee found dead in Venice

VENICE- It’s no secret red tide is inundating the Suncoast waters this summer. Unfortunately marine life, has suffered.

A juvenile manatee was one of the latest casualties. Saturday Venice Police’s Marine Unit removed the manatee, where Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation biologists from took it back to their lab for testing.

Officials from FWC said, this is one of more than 80 manatee deaths so far this year, compared to 67 in 2017 for the entire year.

Venice’s Police’s Marine Unit asks all boaters to be more cautious while on the water during these times of red tide. Manatees are more likely to be closer to the surface of the water while they try to breathe.

If you see any manatees, sea turtles, or dolphins in distress, contact your local marine authority.