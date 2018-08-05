Repticon 2018 brings their tour to Robarts Arena

A space for everything reptiles.

16 years strong, with more than 200 species of reptiles, Repticon returned to the Suncost.

Christine Mandia, owner of family pet center, shared her motto for the expo.

“It’s really important that everyone who comes in and gets a new member for their family, that they know how to take care of that one. we want them to know exactly what all it entails and be sure that you’ve got the time that it takes for that animal,” said Mandia.

Along with proper care, Nick Bourque, owner of NB Reptile, collects and re-homes wild invasive reptiles to help preserve the environment.

“It’s definitely important to educate people on you know what’s happening here in south Florida with the invasives and you know letting them know that they’re all not as mean that people think they are,” said Bourque.

“A lot of people are interested in invasive species so it’s a good thing to do to take them from the wild and offer them to the pet industry. for the most part, if people spend good time with them, they’re really awesome animals you know,” said Bourque.

With nine more Florida tour dates for the year, the expo will be hard to miss!

Organizers of Repticon said their main mission is to raise reptile education awareness.