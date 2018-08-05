Double murder suspect extradited back to Manatee county

MANATEE – The 17-year-old accused of murdering two teens in Bradenton last month has arrived back in Manatee County after he turned himself into authorities in Denver, Colorado.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Joe Clerjuste, has been transported back to Manatee Count and is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Clerjuste is accused of shooting 18-year-olds Caleb Bowman and Kemundrey Pittmon to death in the back of a shopping center in the 2100 block of Cortez Road West on July 22nd.