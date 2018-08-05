Daiquiri Deck celebrates 25 years

SARASOTA – A local restaurant celebrates 25 years.

Daiquiri Deck in Siesta Key Village, famous for its slushy–like beverages, partied with music and hourly raffle give aways…

This Daiquiri Deck is the first one built of the 4 in Sarasota County.

The business was started by two Sarasota natives.

“You see a lot of turnover in the restaurant business not just in Sarasota. 25 years is a big mile stone. We’re looking to do 25 after this and another 25 years after that.” “Troy Syprett and Russell Mathis born and raised in Sarasota, went to high school here so they have a lot of deep roots,” said Eoin Farrell who is the General Manager of Daiquiri Deck.