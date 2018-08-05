Beach Snoballs opens in Sarasota and gives proceeds to Boys & Girls Club

SARASOTA – Beach Snoballs, a company originally only in St. Pete , is now located in Sarasota.

You can get your tasty treat, a hand–crafted shaved ice, on St. Armand’s Circle.

The shop serves more than 65 delicious flavors, including natural and sugar–free options.

Adults 21+ can indulge in “Spiked Snoballs” such as a margarita and bahama mama flavor.

50 percent of Sunday’s proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

Desmond Howard, a Heisman Trophy winner and Superbowl MVP, and Tripp Welborne are co–owners and investors of the shop.

“The product is so good. The first time I had one, I had to have another one. I’m not kidding,” said Howard.

“We’ve had lots of interactions with the Boys and Girls Club so we just felt as though it was great opportunity for us to give back,” said Welborne.

Students from the Boys & Girls Club did attend today’s event, having the chance to meet the former football stars.