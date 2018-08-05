Beach Snoballs opens in Sarasota and gives proceeds to Boys & Girls Club

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
10

SARASOTA – Beach Snoballs, a company originally only in St. Pete , is now located in Sarasota.

You can get your tasty treat, a hand–crafted shaved ice, on St. Armand’s Circle.

The shop serves more than 65 delicious flavors, including natural and sugar–free options.

Adults 21+ can indulge in “Spiked Snoballs” such as a margarita and bahama mama flavor.

50 percent of Sunday’s proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

Desmond Howard, a Heisman Trophy winner and Superbowl MVP, and Tripp Welborne are co–owners and investors of the shop.

“The product is so good. The first time I had one, I had to have another one. I’m not kidding,” said Howard.

“We’ve had lots of interactions with the Boys and Girls Club so we just felt as though it was great opportunity for us to give back,” said Welborne.

Students from the Boys & Girls Club did attend today’s event, having the chance to meet the former football stars.

Previous articleDouble murder suspect extradited back to Manatee county
Next articleDaiquiri Deck celebrates 25 years
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here