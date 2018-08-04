Red tide or not: the beautifying must go on

Jessika Ward
SARASOTA – With the help of masks, combating red tide at Lido Beach.

Dozensof trash bags later, Suncoast Charities for Children in partnership with Sarasota Lifestyle end their 10th annual beach clean up…

“It’s just an annual event we want to continue doing every year whether there’s red tide or not red tide, we realize conditions change. One year we had to do it in the rain,” said Lucy Nicandri, Executive Director of Suncoast Charities for Children

“Dealing with the red tide we have masks and gloves and we’re trying to stay out of the line of dead fish,” Jackie Ward who is a volunteer.

Red tide has caused people to feel sick and killed wildlife … But volunteers didn’t let red tide stop them.

“We’ve got children out here. You have fish and wildlife and I don’t want wildlife getting cigarette buds in their lugs. You know they choke on them,” said Ward.

“That says that our volunteers are dedicated. We all knew the conditions that were out here today. It’s strictly a volunteer event. We got a lot of phone calls saying ‘we realize red tide is out there, but we still want to come out and beautify the beaches,” said Nicandri.

Suncoast Charities for children helps over 8,000 children and adults with special needs each year.

Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

