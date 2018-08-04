Nearly 150 pets adopted at Adopt-a-Palooza

MANATEE COUNTY – 4th annual Adopt-a-Palooza gives close to 100 dogs and 50 cats a new home.

The events purpose is to educated people on how to be responsible pet owners of their adopted animal.

Adoption fees for theare waived at this event, instead a donation to the friends of Manatee County Animal Services is requested.

Close to 15 rescue partners and 60 Venders in attendance selling and giving away pet supplies and house items.

The downtown cat adoption center in Manatee County is closed because of a water main break at 10th street west and Manatee Ave W. Those cats also at Adopt-a-Palooza.

“We were able to transfer all of those cats out of that building to either a foster home situation or facility in palmetto. Or we brought some of them directly here to the convention center,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt who is the Outreach and Event Specialist, Manatee County Animal Services.