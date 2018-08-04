Nearly 150 pets adopted at Adopt-a-Palooza

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
0

MANATEE COUNTY – 4th annual Adopt-a-Palooza gives close to 100 dogs and 50 cats a new home.

The events purpose is to educated people on how to be responsible pet owners of their adopted animal.

Adoption fees for theare waived at this event, instead a donation to the friends of Manatee County Animal Services is requested.

Close to 15 rescue partners and 60 Venders in attendance selling and giving away pet supplies and house items.

The downtown cat adoption center in Manatee County is closed because of a water main break at 10th street west and Manatee Ave W. Those cats also at Adopt-a-Palooza.

“We were able to transfer all of those cats out of that building to either a foster home situation or facility in palmetto. Or we brought some of them directly here to the convention center,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt  who is the Outreach and Event Specialist, Manatee County Animal Services.

 

Previous articleMan captured after carjacking
Next articleRed tide or not: the beautifying must go on
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here