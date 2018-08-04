Man wanted for Carjacking

VENICE- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man wanted for a carjacking Friday night in Venice.

It happened about 8:30 P.M. Friday in the 1800 block of S. Tamiami Trail.

The victim says he was sitting in his car at a Sunoco Gas Station when Gavin Hill approached him. An altercation ensued and the victim exited the vehicle, at which point Hill kicked the victim to the ground and jumped in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Law enforcement in the area observed the vehicle and a stop was attempted. However, Hill fled at a high rate of speed onto I-75 and crashed at the Clark Rd. exit, where he then fled on foot into the rear of the Camelot Lakes subdivision.

Anyone with information about Gavin Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 941.366-TIPS