Fun Run for pediatric cancer research returns to the Suncoast

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
0

MANATEE- Over 200 runners came out to help raise money for pediatric research at the 3rd annual Candy’s Circus Fun Run Saturday.

The Event Creator, Candace Powell, was diagnosed with blood cancer at a young age, but has since entered remission. She now wants to help others going through what she once did.

Candace says there have been no races in her home town of Sarasota, so she wanted to be the first to bring a large–scale 5k race with purpose to the area.

With free food and snow cones, Candace hopes she can make a difference by giving back.

She said seeing it all come together and changing people’s lives for the better is what she lives for.

Previous articleBooker Middle back-to-school event
Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here