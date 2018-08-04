Fun Run for pediatric cancer research returns to the Suncoast

MANATEE- Over 200 runners came out to help raise money for pediatric research at the 3rd annual Candy’s Circus Fun Run Saturday.

The Event Creator, Candace Powell, was diagnosed with blood cancer at a young age, but has since entered remission. She now wants to help others going through what she once did.

Candace says there have been no races in her home town of Sarasota, so she wanted to be the first to bring a large–scale 5k race with purpose to the area.

With free food and snow cones, Candace hopes she can make a difference by giving back.

She said seeing it all come together and changing people’s lives for the better is what she lives for.