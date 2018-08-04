Booker Middle back-to-school event

The inaugural Move Back To School Event taking place at Booker Middle, is bringing the community together through wellness.

Marcus Tilghman, creator of the event which featured free backpacks, school supplies, water, food and games for all children.

“Being able to give the children something, and seeing the smile on their faces and the fun they had when they were here, makes me feel fantastic,” said Tilghman.

Co-creator Shavonne Simon says the event was a huge success.

“It was amazing seeing all of the families come out, and you know just satisfied with what we provided them,” said Simon.

“There were over about 600 children that received backpacks on today, so it was very fulfilling for us,” said Simon.

As for the creation of the event, Marcus says the motivation came after seeing fellow parents struggling to provide for their children.

“I said you know, let me find another way to give back. Let me find another way to help get things they need, whether it be paying out of pocket or getting them help to do something it doesn’t matter,” said Tilghman.

Along with donating school essentials, Marcus also teaches healthy living through healthy eating.

“A lot of people don’t know there’s a way to take healthy eating and make it a fun experience. People think healthy eating, they think oh man that’s bland nasty food. Instead of eating a bag of potato chips, here let’s take these vegetables, instead of eating this ten pound burger, try a turkey burger. You know, just trying to get them different way to eat,” said Tilghman.

With hundreds of people coming out, Marcus and Shavonne plan to continue their move back to school event for many years to come.