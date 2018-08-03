Parrish Fire District breaks out the new Jaws of Life

MANATEE COUNTY – Firefighters of the Parrish Fire District Friday give Suncoast residents a demonstration of their new Jaws of Life.

Parrish Fire District says it’s an honor for them to receive this gift from Firehouse Subs Public Safety after applying for a grant.

The tool cuts through the frame of a car when a victim gets trapped inside after a vehicle accident.

The old model required firefighters to carry a gas motor, a hydraulic chord, and the cutter which could slow them down at a scene.

The new model is an all in one portable device making it less to carry for firefighters

Firefighter Casey Schue says they try to keep victims at peace when extrication occurs.

“We try to put somebody in the vehicle with them as we’re cutting them out to have that person that’s with them talk to them explain what’s going on every step. That way every little bang and creek and noise that they hear it doesn’t catch them off guard. They understand the situation and what’s going on and just try to keep somebody in there with them to keep them calm.”

Schue says the device has more torque power to make cutting easier and they use it for farming machinery accidents when victims body parts are trapped.