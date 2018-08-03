Hurricane experts say calmer season ahead

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
0

SARASOTA – The latest predictions are in and it’s better news for Florida residents.

The hurricane gurus at Colorado State University predict 12 named storms for 2018, considerably fewer than the 17 last year and below the average.

Three Atlantic storms have formed so far this year; Beryl and Chris became hurricanes.

The new prediction calls for another nine storms, with three becoming hurricanes and one a major system with winds of 111 miles per hour or more.

Previous articleEthics panel rules against former North Port city attorney
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here