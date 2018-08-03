Hurricane experts say calmer season ahead

SARASOTA – The latest predictions are in and it’s better news for Florida residents.

The hurricane gurus at Colorado State University predict 12 named storms for 2018, considerably fewer than the 17 last year and below the average.

Three Atlantic storms have formed so far this year; Beryl and Chris became hurricanes.

CSU continues to call for below-average Atlantic hurricane season: 12 named storms (including Alberto thru Chris), 5 #hurricanes & 1 major hurricane. Tropical Atlantic remains colder than normal. #ElNino formation also possible.https://t.co/A9JHZoaGaC pic.twitter.com/miBQxP6FoX — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 2, 2018

The new prediction calls for another nine storms, with three becoming hurricanes and one a major system with winds of 111 miles per hour or more.