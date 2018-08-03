Flatbed truck flips over on South River Road this afternoon in Englewood

An emergency call went out just before 1pm at Winchester and South River Road

A flatbed truck flipped over trying to correct his steering, causing road closures on both north and south bound lanes of South River Road.

Florida Trooper Joshua Flow says the driver has non-life threatening injuries, but there is road damage.

“There’s a couple good gouge marks over there so, Road and Bridge is out here and they’re going to have to replace an entire section of the roadway,” said Flow.

“Once they get the truck upright and out of the way, they’ll be able to get in there and patch it. After they get it patched, they’ll have to close the road down again later in order to actually put in a whole new section of the road,” said Flow.

Out at the scene for a total 5 hours , North and south bound lanes should be cleaning up and traffic returning to normal.