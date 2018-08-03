Feel Good Friday: Art Center Sarasota members show

SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Art Center Sarasota.
The nonprofit is showcasing its Members Only Juried Exhibition titled, “Possiblities.” This show has grown over the years, now featuring more than 200 pieces of art that decorates all four galleries.
Some of the show’s themes include animals and flowers. Included in the works is a self-portrait by Danielle Dygert, Art Center Sarasota’s exhibitions coordinator.
Art Center Sarasota Executive Director Lisa Berger talks about the show.
