Ethics panel rules against former North Port city attorney

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
3

SARASOTA  -An Ethics panel has ruled against a former North Port city attorney.

The Florida Ethics Commission reaffirmed its finding that former North Port city attorney Rob Robinson violated state law in 2013.

That’s when he encouraged the city to create two new positions, a special magistrate for code enforcement, and a zoning hearing officer.

He also said he was the best qualified person to fill them.

A letter to Gov. Rick Scott recommended that Scott publicly censure and reprimand Robinson and fine him $5,000 for his conduct.

Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She's almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she's always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all.

