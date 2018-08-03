Ethics panel rules against former North Port city attorney

SARASOTA -An Ethics panel has ruled against a former North Port city attorney.

The Florida Ethics Commission reaffirmed its finding that former North Port city attorney Rob Robinson violated state law in 2013.

That’s when he encouraged the city to create two new positions, a special magistrate for code enforcement, and a zoning hearing officer.

He also said he was the best qualified person to fill them.

A letter to Gov. Rick Scott recommended that Scott publicly censure and reprimand Robinson and fine him $5,000 for his conduct.