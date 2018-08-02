Superintendents getting ready to go back to school

SARASOTA- School starts on August 13 for Sarasota and Manatee County, but preparation for the upcoming year starts long before the first bell rings, according to Manatee County Superintendent Cynthia Saunders.

“The district staff have been working diligently to ensure that folks are hired, teachers are processed, they’re ready, all the materials have been ordered, all the training has been delivered, so that we’re ready for a successful year,” she said.

The first day of school is not the first day of work for the district.

“Every day is back to school! Actually, the summer is so busy, with all the preparation, to ensure that when the students’ first day comes, we are ready,” she said.

New school safety legislation has come along with the her first full year as superintendent, according to Saunders.

“Ensuring that we have the guardians and so forth in place, as well as some of the SRO contracts. Safety and security is not only new for me, but it’s new to the state of Florida.”

Meanwhile, Sarasota County will protect their elementary schools with their own police force this year, according to Sarasota County Superintendent Todd Bowden.

“Our new internal police force will be on the job in our elementary schools starting this year. On the first day of school we’re going to be on all the elementary schools in the cities,” he said.

The county moved up the state rankings last year, and they hope to become the highest rated district in the state this year.

“I think that will motivate us, that will drive us. Certainly I think that we’re a district that may, by the end of this year, be the highest performing district in the state of Florida.”

The first day of school is an exciting day as superintendent, according to Bowden.

“There’s an excitement around the first day of school. As superintendent, you stand back and you wait for those phone calls, you make a lot of phone calls and say, ‘How are things going?’” he said.